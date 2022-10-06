WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.59% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PALC stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

