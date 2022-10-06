Web3 Game (WEB3) Price Tops $0.0000

Web3 Game (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Web3 Game has a market cap of $16,069.81 and approximately $13,133.00 worth of Web3 Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Web3 Game token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Web3 Game has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Web3 Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Web3 Game Profile

Web3 Game’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Web3 Game’s total supply is 5,065,333,406,898 tokens. Web3 Game’s official Twitter account is @web3gamesbsc. Web3 Game’s official website is web3game.tech. The official message board for Web3 Game is medium.com/@web3_game.

Buying and Selling Web3 Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Game (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Game has a current supply of 5,065,333,406,898 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Game is 0 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://web3game.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Web3 Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Web3 Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Web3 Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Web3 Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Web3 Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.