WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

