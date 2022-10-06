Wells Fargo & Company Cuts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

WestRock Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 63.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 827,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 345.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in WestRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,787,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

