Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

