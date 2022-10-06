Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price to $105.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

