Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$10.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.26. 380,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 44.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

