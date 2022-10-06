Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

