Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

