Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $350,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The company had a trading volume of 323,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

