WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 1.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55. 93,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 107,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
