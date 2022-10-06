Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.70

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and traded as high as $102.71. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 18,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.