World Bet Club (WBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,865.00

World Bet Club (WBT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One World Bet Club token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Bet Club has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. World Bet Club has a market capitalization of $740,671.56 and $8,865.00 worth of World Bet Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

World Bet Club Token Profile

WBT is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2022. World Bet Club’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for World Bet Club is worldbet.club. World Bet Club’s official Twitter account is @worldbetcoins.

World Bet Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Bet Club (WBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Bet Club has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Bet Club is 0.00753866 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldbet.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Bet Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Bet Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Bet Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

