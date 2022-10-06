WT Wealth Management Acquires 11,048 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for 2.8% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned 1.59% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 802,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,582,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 311,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,077 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

