WT Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $133.86. 34,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The company has a market cap of $363.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.