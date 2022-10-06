WT Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,411. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

