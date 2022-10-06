WT Wealth Management Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628,708. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

