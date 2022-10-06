WT Wealth Management Lowers Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WT Wealth Management cut its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

REMX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,267. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51.

