WT Wealth Management Sells 242 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.75. 12,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

