WT Wealth Management Sells 928 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned 0.70% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,612,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 9,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,486. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.