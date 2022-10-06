WT Wealth Management Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,205. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

