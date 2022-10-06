X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,627,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 450,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

