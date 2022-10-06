Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Sells $200,900.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 94,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $955.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

