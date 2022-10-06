Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,365,903 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,903 shares during the period. ChromaDex comprises 3.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert N. Fried acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
