Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €27.00 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €20.93 ($21.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.63 and a 200-day moving average of €31.61. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

