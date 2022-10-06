Zebec Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (ZBC)

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Zebec Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Protocol has a total market capitalization of $501,557.99 and approximately $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebec Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol launched on March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. The official website for Zebec Protocol is zebec.io. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebec Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01613605 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14,737,207.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.