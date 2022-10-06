ZUNA (ZUNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,170.00

ZUNA (ZUNA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, ZUNA has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. ZUNA has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $26,170.00 worth of ZUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUNA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

ZUNA Token Profile

ZUNA’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. ZUNA’s total supply is 798,373,179,159,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,679,777,086,870 tokens. The Reddit community for ZUNA is https://reddit.com/r/zunacoin. ZUNA’s official Twitter account is @zunacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUNA’s official website is www.zunacoin.com.

Buying and Selling ZUNA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUNA (ZUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZUNA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZUNA is 0.00000001 USD and is down -18.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,483.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zunacoin.com.”

