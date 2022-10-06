Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.78

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.78 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 112.25 ($1.36). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 17,423 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.56. The company has a market capitalization of £11.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

