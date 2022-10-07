0Chain Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.55 or 1.00011024 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.