10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 2,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,168,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

