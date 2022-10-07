112,094 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,796. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

