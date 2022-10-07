1,550 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.14. 10,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,145. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.