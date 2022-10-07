18,996 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Select Medical by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 309,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

