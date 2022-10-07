1irstGold (1GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,182.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.72 or 0.00315163 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.99 million and $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstGold (1GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1irstGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1irstGold is 61.62014155 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,833.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1irstgold.com/.”

