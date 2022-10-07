20,218 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 21,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

