3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.50. 166,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

