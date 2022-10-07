3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

