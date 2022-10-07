57,526 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

