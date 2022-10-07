981 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $313.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

