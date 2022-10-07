AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $166,500.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AAON by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

