Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACCD opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $882.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

