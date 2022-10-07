Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $882.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

