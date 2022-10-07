Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.93

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

