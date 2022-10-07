ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 8.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.14. 5,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $659.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.