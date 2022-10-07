Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $507,115,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 107,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

