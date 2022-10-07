Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,057 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 841,334 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

