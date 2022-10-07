Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.14. 10,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

