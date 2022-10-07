adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 5th.

adidas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €121.86 ($124.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €172.64. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

