Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 1,046,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,463,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.