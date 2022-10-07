Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 1,046,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,463,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

