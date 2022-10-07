Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 871961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 280,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

