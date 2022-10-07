Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 67,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,902,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

