Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 67,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,902,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.